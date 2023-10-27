Advertise
Breast Cancer Awareness Month winds down with in-depth discussion about the disease

By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Breast Cancer Awareness Month is wrapping up this week, but the disease is not slowing down.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. More than 297,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year. According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity. Only lung cancer kills more women each year.

But there is a lot of hope surrounding breast cancer. Right now, there are more than 3.1 million survivors.

WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis is holding an in-depth discussion with a survivor and a breast surgeon about discovering breast cancer, the treatment, the recovery, and everything that goes along with it on her Facebook page here.

LET’S TALK #breadtcancerawarenessmonth : Dr. Katelin Holmes is a breast surgeon and Tiffany Adkins is a breast cancer survivor. Join the conversation!

Posted by Bethany Davis WSFA 12 News on Friday, October 27, 2023

