Crenshaw County man charged with killing his wife

RUTLEDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a Rutledge man is accused of killing his wife.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1000 block of South Moody Crossroads late Wednesday, where they found 59-year-old Elizabeth Holladay with gunshot wounds inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, her husband, 61-year-old Joe David Holladay, was arrested and charged with murder.

The motive was not released.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.

