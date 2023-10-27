Advertise
Crenshaw County man charged with killing his wife

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RUTLEDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a Rutledge man is accused of killing his wife.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1000 block of South Moody Crossroads late Wednesday, where they found 59-year-old Elizabeth Holladay with gunshot wounds inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, her husband, 61-year-old Joe David Holladay, was arrested and charged with murder.

The motive was not released.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.

