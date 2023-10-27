Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run

Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington University's hospital in early September, was captured after seven weeks on the run.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped custody in September, forcing an hours-long shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department announced that Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in nearby Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Haynes was originally arrested on Sept. 6 in connection with the Aug. 12 murder of 33-year-old Brent Hayward at a northeast D.C. gas station. But shortly after his arrest, Haynes complained of an ankle injury and was taken by officers to George Washington University Hospital.

While he was being handcuffed to a hospital gurney, police said Haynes assaulted an officer and fled, leading to the shelter-in-place order on the university campus and an extended search. MPD chief Pamela Smith later acknowledged that the officers had not properly secured Haynes, providing an opportunity for his escape.

Police later released a home surveillance video showing Haynes immediately after his escape, walking through an area backyard wearing a black T-shirt and gray briefs. But despite a $30,000 reward offered for information leading to his capture, Haynes remained at large for nearly two months.

Police would not comment on how they tracked Haynes, and would not say if anyone was suspected of helping him remain hidden for so long. He will now face additional charges relating to his escape, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims