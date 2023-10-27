Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Experts weigh in on artificial intelligence’s use in education

Living in the digital age, a majority of people can use artificial intelligence at the touch of a button.
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ChatGPT is coming to the classroom, but don’t be alarmed. GPT is a technology that is trained to generate human-like text.

Living in the digital age, a majority of people can use artificial intelligence at the touch of a button. AI is when a computer performs tasks commonly associated with being done by humans.

Getting started is easy and beneficial for teachers and students, according to Asim Ali. Ali oversees the Biggio Center for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning at Auburn University. The center offers advice on teaching with AI.

Ali says Open AI’s ChatGPT is a platform teachers can use to outline lesson plans and students can use for tutoring.

“We actually advise faculty to how to think about partnering with students to level up their skill set as we encourage faculty level up their own skill set as well,” said Ali.

ChaptGPT researcher Thomas fellows says the benefits of the tech outweigh the risks.

“It’s like having a digital assistant by your side,” said Fellows. “For someone like me, who has a learning disability, AI is really going to help people and even out the playing field.”

There are potential risks of AI in education. According to the TeachAI online toolkit, those include plagiarism, accountability, privacy, overreliance and societal bias.

ChatGPT also has its limits.

“ChatGPT can make arguments to an extent, but it will never have that deep, divergent thinking of a human being,” said Fellows.

Alabama lawmakers are also working on ways to use AI as a learning tool and cybersecurity. An official bill has not been drafted.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

Montgomery police file image
Suspect arrested for stabbing in downtown Montgomery
Suspect arrested in Montgomery stabbing
Suspect arrested in downtown Montgomery stabbing
Experts weigh in on artificial intelligence’s use in education
Experts weigh in on artificial intelligence’s use in education
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
Rapper T.I. premiers new movie in Birmingham
Rapper T.I. premieres movie in Birmingham ahead of Magic City Classic