First Alert: Very warm and dry through Monday, but big changes arrive next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably warm temperatures and completely dry conditions will continue through sunset Monday. After that a potent cold front will push across Alabama and bring some significant changes... until then we’re talking highs in the mid 80s with a good deal of sunshine. Some of the cooler spots like Clanton, Alex City, Rockford, Valley, Auburn, and Opelika will likely hang in the lower 80s.

A significant drop in temperatures will occur just in time for Halloween. (WSFA 12 News)

A few upper 80s are possible, especially Sunday. That should be the warmest day of this stretch areawide.

Some upper 80s are again possible Monday from Montgomery points south, but don’t worry: record high temps will likely be safe, but it will be close.

The big temperature changes will arrive just in time for Halloween...

There’s now more confidence in high temperatures staying down in the lower 60s. The other thing you will notice on Halloween is the wind... it will ramp up Monday evening and breezy through Wednesday.

Wind speeds during this period will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph. This will undoubtedly add to the fall chill that we’ll feel next week. For really the first time this season the wind chill will become a factor!

Unfortunately the front will likely not bring any wet weather to the region. There remains a very low chance (10% to 20%) of a shower in our forecast for Halloween just in case the front overperforms and is able to generate a few passing showers. The sky will definitely feature more clouds on Halloween behind the cold front.

Highs on Wednesday will stay just below 60 degrees before returning to the lower 60s on Thursday. Our sky will be crystal clear both days. Overnight lows will drop big time into the upper 30s for three consecutive nights starting Tuesday night.

With the wind remaining up it’s possible that we avoid widespread frost. Still, some frost will be possible next week as the coldest air of the fall season arrives in the Deep South!

