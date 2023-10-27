Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

  • Andalusia vs. Catholic
  • Carver vs. Pike Road
  • Highland Home vs. Reeltown
  • Geneva vs. Montgomery Academy
  • Elmore County vs. Holtville
  • Dale County vs. BTW-Tuskegee
  • Enterprise vs. JAG
  • Sumter Central vs. PCA
  • Southside-Selma vs. ACA
  • Prattville vs. Auburn
  • Florala vs. Kinston
  • Autauga Academy vs. Macon East
  • Lee-Scott vs. Edgewood

