Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night game highlights:
- Wetumpka vs. Lanier [Watch highlights]
Friday night game highlights:
- Andalusia vs. Catholic
- Carver vs. Pike Road
- Highland Home vs. Reeltown
- Geneva vs. Montgomery Academy
- Elmore County vs. Holtville
- Dale County vs. BTW-Tuskegee
- Enterprise vs. JAG
- Sumter Central vs. PCA
- Southside-Selma vs. ACA
- Prattville vs. Auburn
- Florala vs. Kinston
- Autauga Academy vs. Macon East
- Lee-Scott vs. Edgewood
