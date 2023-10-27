Government works to revoke Rep John Rogers’ bond in federal kickback scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors are working to revoke Representative John Rogers’ bond. They allege he ‘willfully violated’ his bond conditions by contacting the person he’s charged for attempting to bribe in a reported kickback scheme.

Rogers is indicted on federal obstruction of justice and obstruction of justice by bribery counts. Court records allege Rogers attempted to bribe an unnamed person, who’s listed as Individual #1 in the indictment, to give false information to FBI and IRS agents in exchange for money for their organization. It’s something Rogers strongly denies.

“The defendant has violated that special bond condition by twice attempting to contact Individual #1, a person the defendant well knows is a witness to his crimes because Individual #1 is mentioned in the Superseding Indictment as the target of the defendant’s scheme to obstruct justice,” the government’s motion states.

Following Rogers’ arraignment on October 12, he was released on a bond that strictly prohibited any contact with victims or witnesses. According to court records, the government handed over discovery to the defense the following day. On October 18, the government also emailed the defense the identity of Individual #1. On Oct. 19, they allege Rogers contacted that witness by phone, twice. The exhibits attached to the motion show screen shots of a missed calls on an iPhone from a contact listed as ‘Rep. John Rogers’ at 8:17 a.m. and 12:11 p.m.

Rogers’ defense filed a motion requesting a transcript from the arraignment to respond to the government’s motion. A hearing is set for next week.

Background

Rogers is charged with government obstruction alongside co-defendant Varrie Johnson Kindall in a superseding indictment. Kindall faces 25 counts ranging from mail and wire fraud to obstruction of justice and money laundering.

This indictment stems from the same investigation that led former Representative Fred Plump Jr. to resign from the Alabama House of Representatives earlier this year. In June 2023, Plump pleaded guilty to an information charge of conspiracy.

Court records allege the three defendants were involved in a kickback scheme using tax dollars from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund, created to support local organizations.

As a member of the Alabama House of Representatives, Rogers could direct those funds to organizations of his choice. Court records show Rogers was allocated $500,000 from 2018 through 2022. The indictment cites Rogers directed nearly $400,000 of those funds to Piper Davis, Plump’s youth baseball organization. In turn, Plump gave almost $200,000 to Kindall, which she deposited in personal accounts.

“It was part of the conspiracy that John Rogers, with defendant Varrie Johnson Kindall’s assistance, would and did recommend that most of defendant John Rogers’ allotment of Fund money be paid to Piper Davis each fiscal year. Further, defendant Varrie Johson Kindall would and did require that Fred Lee Plump, Jr. pay kickbacks to her from Fund money directed to Piper Davis by defendant John Rogers,” the superseding indictment states.

According to court records, when Rogers and Kindall learned about the federal investigation into the fraud scheme, they attempted to obstruct justice by offering an unnamed person grant money for their organization in exchange for giving false information to federal agents.

Both were recently granted an extension to prepare for trial, which was previously set for this fall.

