Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's riverfront brawl case.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Allison Bolton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two of the five suspects in the infamous Aug. 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl pleaded guilty in court Friday.

The first defendant to enter a plea was Mary Todd, who pleaded guilty to harassment and was ordered to complete anger management classes as part of the plea agreement.

Soon after, Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to two assault charges. He got a four-month suspended sentence, which he must serve on weekends in Perry County starting Nov. 4. If he violates this agreement, he must serve the full four months. He must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Both Todd and Roberts were ordered to pay court costs.

The three other defendants in this case, Allen Todd, Zachary Shipman and Reggie Ray, had their cases postponed to Nov. 16.

Police say the August brawl was sparked by a dispute over a dockside parking spot. It gained national attention after video of the incident went viral on social media.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

Rapper T.I. premiers new movie in Birmingham
Rapper T.I. premieres movie in Birmingham ahead of Magic City Classic
Week 10 of Friday Night Football Fever is kicking off as Rosie and Jahmal speak with Montgomery...
Friday Fever Week 10: MGM Catholic vs. Andalusia
This evening kicks off another night of Friday Night Football Fever! Tonight The Montgomery...
Jammin' with Jahmal: Montgomery Catholic Marching Band
It is time once again to kick off Friday Night Football Fever! Rosie Langello and Jahmal...
Battle of Unbeatens: MGM Catholic hosts Andalusia