Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say

Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the leg with a hunting knife. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man is dead after a reported hunting accident in Kentucky.

According to the Anderson County coroner, 37-year-old Jared Hausfeld was hunting alone over the weekend when he approached a deer that he thought was dead.

Officials said the deer then made a sudden movement and Hausfeld accidentally stabbed himself in the leg with a large hunting knife.

Hausfeld died before family members found him, the coroner said.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said they want to take this time to remind everyone of important hunting safety tips.

Wildlife Conservation Officer James Brace said many accidents can be prevented by thoroughly checking your equipment.

“Most people stop their hunting when hunting season is done and they don’t even worry about it until next season,” Brace said.

Officials said it is also important to let a family member or friend know exactly where you’ll be hunting and how long you might be gone.

“When you have firearms or bows and arrows while hunting, things can go wrong,” said John Stepp with Eastern Outdoors Media.

Brace added, “Hunting is fun, but let’s be safe about it,” Brace said. “You can never be too safe.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

