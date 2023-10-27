Montgomery Humane Society seeing influx of animals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Animals can bring great joy to a family, and now is a great time to consider adopting a pet. The Montgomery Humane Society is seeing an influx of animals right now. Some are strays while others are victims of neglect.

Two such animals are Jackie and Johnny. These dogs were victims of neglect and came to the shelter two weeks ago. Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society said officers are investigating the case.

Turbert said one of them is very obese and both of them needed grooming. She said the lack of grooming led to one of them losing a leg and facing deformations.

“This was one of the most horrendous cases of neglect we have seen in a very long time,” she said.

Jackie and Johnny are just two animals at the shelter that need forever homes. Right now, the Montgomery Humane Society is packed with pets in search of families.

“It’s been a very long year of breeding season. It usually doesn’t last as long but next week is November,” said Turbert.

The shelter has 128 cats and kittens. It has lowered the adoption fee for cats and kittens to $10.

“Puppies, we’re still getting a lot of mamas coming in with litters. Adult dogs, we are full, and we have so ,many in the back that are ready to come up also,” said Turbert.

There are a number of ways people can help. Donations are needed to care for animals like Jackie and Johnnie. You can also foster an animal in your home.

“And that helps us with the volume that’s here. They’re in a home. They’re being taken care of,” Turbert said.

Turbert says one way to reduce overpopulation is to make sure your pet is spayed or neutered. There is financial assistance available to help those who can’t afford it.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, adopt or foster you can visit the Montgomery Humane Society or call 334-409-0622.

