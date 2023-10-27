Montgomery teen motorcyclists talk about surviving hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery teenagers say they are grateful to be alive after a terrifying hit-and-run accident.

The two were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a car on Atlanta Highway.

Bryan King says he picked up Theodore Terrell from work Tuesday. The two were on King’s motorcycle at a stoplight near the Forest Hills shopping center when things took a turn.

“I looked in my rearview and this car is just barreling towards me. He never tired to slow down,” said King.

The teens say they were hit from behind by white Kia Stinger. Terrell flew off the bike.

“The next thing I remember was him yelling and screaming, and then I went flying. And I remember impact, impact, and then my head hit the road because I had my helmet on,” said Terrell.

King then tried to approach the driver of the Kia. The pair said that driver immediately left the scene.

The two say they are shocked to be alive.

King and Terrell are reminding motorcyclists to wear their protective gear like helmets, jackets and gloves. They say this equipment saved their lives.

And as for the driver who hit the teens, King said, “Wherever you are, I know you were probably afraid, I know it probably scared you, but please come forward to the MPD. Your insurance will handle it. It will be a whole lot easier if you just come forward.”

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, hit-and-run accidents are a problem, mostly in urban areas. They say leaving an accident scene only makes matters worse, and that staying can save a life.

The teens say the white Kia that hit them had an Alabama bicentennial license plate starting with the letters AXO. If you have any information, contact the Montgomery Police Department.

