Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery teen motorcyclists talk about surviving hit-and-run

Two Montgomery teenagers say they are grateful to be alive after a terrifying hit-and-run accident.
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery teenagers say they are grateful to be alive after a terrifying hit-and-run accident.

The two were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a car on Atlanta Highway.

Bryan King says he picked up Theodore Terrell from work Tuesday. The two were on King’s motorcycle at a stoplight near the Forest Hills shopping center when things took a turn.

“I looked in my rearview and this car is just barreling towards me. He never tired to slow down,” said King.

The teens say they were hit from behind by white Kia Stinger. Terrell flew off the bike.

“The next thing I remember was him yelling and screaming, and then I went flying. And I remember impact, impact, and then my head hit the road because I had my helmet on,” said Terrell.

King then tried to approach the driver of the Kia. The pair said that driver immediately left the scene.

The two say they are shocked to be alive.

King and Terrell are reminding motorcyclists to wear their protective gear like helmets, jackets and gloves. They say this equipment saved their lives.

And as for the driver who hit the teens, King said, “Wherever you are, I know you were probably afraid, I know it probably scared you, but please come forward to the MPD. Your insurance will handle it. It will be a whole lot easier if you just come forward.”

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, hit-and-run accidents are a problem, mostly in urban areas. They say leaving an accident scene only makes matters worse, and that staying can save a life.

The teens say the white Kia that hit them had an Alabama bicentennial license plate starting with the letters AXO. If you have any information, contact the Montgomery Police Department.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine
The father of a Texas high school cheerleader went viral after performing the cheer team's...
Father of high school cheerleader imitates her dance routine during game

Latest News

Let's Dish it Up!: Yummy Mummy Pizzas
Let's Dish it Up!: Yummy Mummy Pizzas
Selma Monster March
Selma Monster March
Harvest Jam at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Harvest Jam at the Shoppes at Eastchase
Fridays in the Kitchen: Yummy Mummy Pizzas Part 2
Fridays in the Kitchen: Yummy Mummy Pizzas Part 2
Saint John's AME Church Fall Festival
Saint John's AME Church Fall Festival