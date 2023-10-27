Advertise
Parade of Pumpkins underway in Prattville

Prattville's Parade of Pumpkins has pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Some are carved by the pros, others by elementary school students. It's a whole lot more than pumpkins too.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins has pumpkins piled up everywhere. There are different shapes, sizes and colors. Some are painted by the pros, others by elementary school students.

Julianne Hansen owns a potter shop just down the street. She loves to show off her artistic skills and maybe get some new customers.

“I do the pumpkin sculpting. I actually do pottery sculpting. I do painting of pumpkins. I mean, we’re pumpkinned out but we love it,” said Hansen.

She usually works with clay, so pumpkin art provides some different challenges.

“Sometimes you may just be pulling away, but you’re dealing with a lot of textures. So you’re dealing with an outside rind and an inside rind and a lot of texture,” she said.

While the pros do a few pumpkins, most come from students and members of the community.

“We have over thousands of pumpkins that are down here right now that are decorated, and we’ve expanded on our glow trail this year,” said Lisa Byrd, a spokeswoman for the city of Prattville.

Along with all the gorgeous gourds lining the walkway, there’s a night glow area, outdoor activities for the kids and food trucks every night. It’s a family-friendly event running through Oct. 31, and there’s no cost to get in.

“You see people from in town, out of town. You see how much pride that the kids and the teachers and just citizens take in to being a participant in this event,” said Byrd. “And it just really means a lot to our community.”

Now in its fifth year, the Parade of Pumpkins gets bigger and better every year, with no signs of slowing down in the future.

