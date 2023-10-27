Rapper T.I. premieres movie in Birmingham ahead of Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of the Magic City Classic, Atlanta rapper T.I. was in town for some big events, including the premiere of his movie “Da Partments” at Lux theater in Homewood Thursday night.

The Grammy award winner is a constant supporter of the Magic City Classic and the city of Birmingham. He says the reason he keeps coming back is because of the support he gets from the community. He also says Atlanta and Birmingham are neighbors and points out how close the two cities are to each other.

“We all have family, friends, loved ones that are closely related, and we all are family so I don’t see why we wouldn’t”, said T.I. “These are the people I represent and the people who’ve supported me throughout my career.”

You can learn more the movie called “Da Partments” by going to www.dapartments404.com.

