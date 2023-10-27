Suspect arrested for stabbing in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in downtown Montgomery, says the Montgomery Police Department.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 300 block of Madison Avenue on reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

MPD arrested and charged Wilferdo Coleman, 53, with second degree assault. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

