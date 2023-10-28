Alabama Attorney General talks dangers of unneeded prescriptions left in home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday was one of two days throughout the year when people are encouraged to rid their homes of unnecessary medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Attorney General Steve Marshall says prescriptions left sitting around the house are dangerous.

“For young people, a majority of them, their first exposure to a controlled substance is going to be something they find in the medicine cabinet at home,” said Marshall.

According to the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, there were over 1,300 overdose-related emergency room visits in June 2023 alone. Giving drugs back during drug take-back days is a way to prevent those emergencies.

Alabama collected nearly $300 million from opioid lawsuit settlements, money Marshall says counties will receive to combat opioid use.

“What we really are looking forward to seeing is the ways that localities can decide how they can best use that money to deal with the unfortunate loss of life and the impact that we see from opioids,” he said.

If you missed the drug take back day event, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration offers year-round disposal. You can find those locations on their website.

