Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Day 3: Jury in LaJeromeny Brown capital murder trial dismissed for the weekend without verdict

LaJeromeny Brown trial in jury deliberations after two days of testimony and arguments
LaJeromeny Brown trial in jury deliberations after two days of testimony and arguments
By Javon Williams and D'Quan Lee
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The jury on the LaJeromey Brown murder trial is continuing to deliberate as they were unable to come to a verdict Friday.

Brown is on trial for allegedly shooting and killing Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III in 2019 during a sting operation.

On the first day of the trial, the jury heard opening arguments before hearing from multiple former and current officers who were involved in the sting operation. The jury also heard from the lead investigator on the case who presented photos of the scene and the gun that belonged to Brown.

During the second day of trial, the jury heard from Brown himself who said he never knew it was the police he was shooting at. He said he thought he was being robbed because he only saw a silhouette and never saw a face or a vest that said police. He concluded his statement with an apology to Clardy’s family as well as his own.

On Day 3 of the trial, deliberations continued as the jury asked the judge to re-read the qualifications of capital murder. If they decide not to convict Brown of Capital Murder, he could be convicted of lesser charges of felony murder or manslaughter.

During the two days of evidence and testimony, the jury heard from other Huntsville STAC agents, saw body camera footage and even heard a surprising testimony from LaJeromeny Brown himself.

If convicted of capital murder, Brown could face life in prison and possibly the death penalty. If the jury believes that Brown did not have the intent to kill Clardy, they could find him guilty of felony murder which holds a life sentence in prison or manslaughter which means he could serve between 2 to 20 years in prison.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
A Montgomery teen was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.
15-year-old faces murder charge after teen shot in Montgomery dies
Fairview Plaza, a shopping center that was once thriving with business, sits dormant on West...
Efforts underway to develop Montgomery’s Fairview Avenue
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty
Miriam Abram
Millbrook mother arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine

Latest News

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty
Prattville's Parade of Pumpkins has pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Some are carved by the...
Parade of Pumpkins underway in Prattville
2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty
2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty
Saint James students volunteer during Community Day
Saint James students volunteer during Community Day