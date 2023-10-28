Advertise
First Alert: Halloween cold front brings big changes to Alabama

Warm and dry through Monday, cold front Tuesday drops temperatures as we move into November.
Quick look at the First Alert forecast for Saturday to help you plan your day!
By Nick Gunter
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Warm and dry conditions will continue as we move through Sunday and Monday, all ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the state on Halloween. That front will squeeze out a shower or two, increase winds and drop temperatures in its wake.

Ahead of the front, expect more warm afternoons and comfortable nights. Highs on Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be light around 5 mph during the day and into the evening. Mostly clear conditions are expected Sunday night with lows on either side of 60 degrees.

Monday will also remain warm. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Clouds remain Monday night and lows will hover in the 50s.

All eyes are on Halloween as a cold front will sweep across the state. Expect increasing clouds through the day and a possible shower or two as the front works its way across the region.

The big story will be the drop in temperatures that will occur during the day Tuesday. With a wide temperature spread expected from the northwest of our area to the southeast, as the cold air rushes into the region behind the front.

Winds will also increase as the front passes, becoming blustery. The wind will aid in the temperature drop that is expected by Tuesday night. In fact, low temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s with gusty winds.

As we move into November on Wednesday, you will feel the chill in the air. Highs will struggle to warm out of the 50s and into 60s midweek, while winds remain noticeable during the day, becoming light to calm during the evening and night.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cold. Temperatures will dip into the 30s under a clear sky and light to calm winds. We will also look for potential frost by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will both feature wall-to-wall sunshine. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s and overnight lows will remain in the 30s and 40s. Frost will again be possible Friday morning for some locations.

Moving into the first weekend of November, we continue the warming trend. Highs are back near 70 degrees under a mainly sunny sky.

Quick Note: Sunday, November 5th, daylight saving time ends. That means we fall back one hour at 2 a.m. This is an early reminder to set any clock that is not automatic back one hour before heading to bed the night of Saturday, November 4th.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

