Alabama State converts Hail Mary at end of first half, lead Alabama A&M in Magic City Classic; Follow here for live updates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Class is finally here! In what is dubbed as the greatest HBCU rivalry, Alabama A&M and Alabama State play at Legion Field in the 82nd edition of the Magic City Classic. The Bulldogs of Alabama A&M are looking to reclaim their title in the matchup after the Hornets defeated them 24-17 last season at the historic Legion Field. Alabama A&M leads the all-time series 44-40-3.

FIRST QUARTER

Alabama A&M received the ball on the opening kickoff to get the Magic City Classic underway and began their first drive on their own 9-yard line after the opening kickoff. The Bulldogs opened their first drive with a 7-yard run from Cameron Johnson. After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Bulldogs, a Xavier Lankford pass on 3rd & 13 fell incomplete, forcing A&M to punt the ball away to the Hornets after a three and out.

Just like A&M, the Hornets were not able to do much on their first possession of the game. Damon Stewart’s first two passes of the game fell incomplete on first and second down. Stewart found Will Sparks for 14 yards and an Alabama State first down, however officials ruled that Stewart was across the line of scrimmage on the pass resulting in a flag being thrown for an illegal forward pass and a loss of down.

On their second offensive possession of the game, the Bulldogs were unable to move the ball down the field again. The Hornets defense forced another Alabama A&M three and out and looked to get on the field for their second offensive possession of the game, but this time, they didn’t need the offense on the field.

48 yards untouched ‼️



Robert McMinn with the punt return TD



Alabama State 7, aamu 0#SWARMAS1 | @MagicCtClassic pic.twitter.com/vqkxmnNYvI — ASU Athletics (@BamaStateSports) October 28, 2023

Robert McMinn took the punt return 48-yards to the house, giving Alabama State the first score of the game and the lead early in the first quarter.

After the McMinn punt return touchdown, Alabama A&M was again unable to get their offense going. The Bulldogs went 4-plays for 13-yards on the drive, and punted the ball away to the Hornets for the third time of the quarter. With the ball back in their hands, the Hornets were looking to extend their lead, but the Bulldogs defense stepped up and forced an Alabama State three and out to get the ball back in their possession.

After a botched snap, A&M recovered the fumble and took the ball over on the Hornets 2-yard line. After being knocking the Bulldogs back to the 7-yard line, the Hornets thought they had a 3rd down stop, but a pass interference call on Mikey Victor gave A&M a fresh set of downs on the Hornets 2-yard line. After not being able to get into the end zone on 1st and 2nd goal, Xavier Lankford took the 3rd & goal carry into the end zone, tying the game at 7.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

Alabama A&M - 7

Alabama State - 7

SECOND QUARTER

The two sides exchanged punts early in the second quarter before Alabama State got the ball back looking to retake the lead. After starting the drive on their own 45-yard line, Hornets QB Damon Stewart connected with Isaiah Scott for 14-yards down to the Alabama A&M 41-yard line and a Hornets first down. After a short pass and run on first and second down, Stewart’s third down pass fell incomplete, leaving the Hornets with a 4th & 2 on the Bulldogs 33-yard line. With three options at their disposal (go for it, field-goal attempt, or punt), the Hornets elected to go for it, but a Marcus Harris run was stuffed at the line of scrimmage forcing a turnover on downs.

After forcing a big stop, the Bulldogs were looking to get their offense back on track with the momentum on their side. However, the Hornets forced another Alabama A&M three and out and got the ball back in their possession quickly.

AJ Gates got the next drive underway for the Hornets with a 9-yard carry on the first drive of the possession. Then, on 2nd & 1, Marcus Harris broke free for a 17-yard run, taking the ball all the way down to the A&M 29-yard line. After a run for no gain and a loss of three on second down, Hornets QB Damon Stewart connected with Kisean Johnson 19-yards and a crucial third-down conversion for the Hornets.

After a few short passes and runs, the Hornets drive stalled on the A&M 9-yard line, and Jayden John converted a 26-yard field goal, giving Alabama State the lead for the second time of the afternoon.

Alabama A&M finally got their offense going late in the second quarter, driving the ball down the field looking to take the lead for the first time of the game. After a Xavier Lankford pass to Bryson Clark for 10-yards and a Bulldogs first down, Lankford then found 12-yards and another Bulldogs first down who were quickly all the way to the Hornets 45-yard line. Then, on 2nd & 10, Lankford found Cameron Young on the left side of the field who jumped and juked his way down the field with some impressive moves into the end zone for the second A&M touchdown of the day. However, an illegal blindside block called on A&M negated the touchdown and brought them all the way back to their own 46-yard line.

Lankford connected with A&M WR Donovan Eaglin for 15-yards on 2nd & 19 setting up a short third down play for the Bulldogs. However, Lankford’s third down pass fell incomplete, and now A&M was faced with a similar situation as the Hornets did on their last possession. A&M was facing a 4th & 4 on their own 39-yard line, and they to, just like the Hornets, elected to go for it late in the first half. A&M QB Xavier Lankford found an open Terrell Gardner on the left side of the field who made one move and then took it to the house, giving the Bulldogs their first lead of the game.

Now down 14-10 late in the first half, Alabama State had the option to take a knee and go into halftime or try just a few plays to try and get into field goal range. Damon Stewart’s first down pass was completed to Ja’Won Howell for 14-yards to the A&M 47-yard line, setting up for one final play of the half for the Hornets.

Stewart dropped back to pass and heaved one into the end zone looking for a rare Hail Mary... and that’s exactly what he got!

Go up and get it Kisean ‼️



47-yard touchdown to end the half ‼️



Alabama State 17, aamu 14#SWARMAS1 | @MagicCtClassic pic.twitter.com/4WNqXyKs9A — ASU Athletics (@BamaStateSports) October 28, 2023

Kisean Johnson came down with the Hail Mary in the end zone, giving the Hornets a 17-14 lead at the half.

HALFTIME

Alabama State - 17

Alabama A&M - 14

