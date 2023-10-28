New ‘Peace Garden’ dedicated to slain MPD officer, ASU alumna

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University and Leadership Montgomery Torchbearers held a ceremony Saturday morning dedicating their new Peace Garden to the late Montgomery Police Officer Tanisha Pughsley.

Tanisha Pughsley graduated from ASU in 2014, and was a detective with the Montgomery Police Department for four years before she was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Webster, in July of 2020.

Court records showed that Pughsley had received a restraining order against Webster on the grounds of domestic violence shortly before her murder.

Webster was sentenced to life without parole.

The Peace Garden project was sponsored by Leadership Montgomery Torchbearers Class-XV, Project Team-Three (Torchbearers). Torchbearers’ member Kandace Besteder, who helped lead the project, says the Peace Garden was constructed in Pughsley’s memory and to raise awareness of domestic violence.

“Our Torchbearer’s project has as its goal to raise awareness about domestic violence, promote healing, as well as to honor Detective Pughsley,” Besteder said.

The garden’s greenery is meant to represent hope, healing, and solace for survivors of domestic violence and their families.

“It is my hope and desire that the Peace Garden will serve as a lasting tribute to Tanisha’s legacy of love and service, and as a symbol of resilience for the entire community to do all it can to stop the violence, which took my daughter away from us,” said Tanisha Pughsley’s mother, Sharon Pughsley.

All plants in the garden, as well as the labor to construct it, were donated by local company Pate Landscaping. The garden is located at 2625 Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.