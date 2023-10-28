Advertise
West Montgomery farmers market moves to temporary new location

The Fairview Farmers Market is temporarily in a new location.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A staple of the west Montgomery community has temporarily moved down the street from its original location on 60 Fairview Ave.

Fairview Farmers Market is now temporarily operating on 486 Fairview Avenue.

Flora Brown, the operator of the market, said the original location is under remodeling.

“My vision has always been to have a market like Peach Park in Chilton County,” Brown said.

With west Montgomery being a food desert, Brown said it’s important that the farmers market continues to remain open to give the community access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

There is no set date on when remodeling should be finished at the original location, but Brown said she looks forward to continuing to serve her community that she has known and loved for 20 years.

