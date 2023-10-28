Woman reported missing in Tallapoosa County

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

A missing alert states Barbara Morris Jeffers, 75, was last seen in Dadeville Friday. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, an orange Panama City Beach hat and tennis shoes.

Authorities say she may have a condition that could impair her judgment.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264.

Jeffers is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. The alert states she has a Ford F-150, but the color and license plate are not known.

