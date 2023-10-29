Alabama State takes down Alabama A&M, wins second consecutive Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Class is finally here! In what is dubbed as the greatest HBCU rivalry, Alabama A&M and Alabama State play at Legion Field in the 82nd edition of the Magic City Classic. The Bulldogs of Alabama A&M are looking to reclaim their title in the matchup after the Hornets defeated them 24-17 last season at the historic Legion Field. Alabama A&M leads the all-time series 44-40-3.

FIRST QUARTER

Alabama A&M received the ball on the opening kickoff to get the Magic City Classic underway and began their first drive on their own 9-yard line after the opening kickoff. The Bulldogs opened their first drive with a 7-yard run from Cameron Johnson. After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Bulldogs, a Xavier Lankford pass on 3rd & 13 fell incomplete, forcing A&M to punt the ball away to the Hornets after a three and out.

Just like A&M, the Hornets were not able to do much on their first possession of the game. Damon Stewart’s first two passes of the game fell incomplete on first and second down. Stewart found Will Sparks for 14 yards and an Alabama State first down, however officials ruled that Stewart was across the line of scrimmage on the pass resulting in a flag being thrown for an illegal forward pass and a loss of down.

On their second offensive possession of the game, the Bulldogs were unable to move the ball down the field again. The Hornets defense forced another Alabama A&M three and out and looked to get on the field for their second offensive possession of the game, but this time, they didn’t need the offense on the field.

Robert McMinn took the punt return 48-yards to the house, giving Alabama State the first score of the game and the lead early in the first quarter.

After the McMinn punt return touchdown, Alabama A&M was again unable to get their offense going. The Bulldogs went 4-plays for 13-yards on the drive, and punted the ball away to the Hornets for the third time of the quarter. With the ball back in their hands, the Hornets were looking to extend their lead, but the Bulldogs defense stepped up and forced an Alabama State three and out to get the ball back in their possession.

After a botched snap, A&M recovered the fumble and took the ball over on the Hornets 2-yard line. After being knocking the Bulldogs back to the 7-yard line, the Hornets thought they had a 3rd down stop, but a pass interference call on Mikey Victor gave A&M a fresh set of downs on the Hornets 2-yard line. After not being able to get into the end zone on 1st and 2nd goal, Xavier Lankford took the 3rd & goal carry into the end zone, tying the game at 7.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

Alabama A&M - 7

Alabama State - 7

SECOND QUARTER

The two sides exchanged punts early in the second quarter before Alabama State got the ball back looking to retake the lead. After starting the drive on their own 45-yard line, Hornets QB Damon Stewart connected with Isaiah Scott for 14-yards down to the Alabama A&M 41-yard line and a Hornets first down. After a short pass and run on first and second down, Stewart’s third down pass fell incomplete, leaving the Hornets with a 4th & 2 on the Bulldogs 33-yard line. With three options at their disposal (go for it, field-goal attempt, or punt), the Hornets elected to go for it, but a Marcus Harris run was stuffed at the line of scrimmage forcing a turnover on downs.

After forcing a big stop, the Bulldogs were looking to get their offense back on track with the momentum on their side. However, the Hornets forced another Alabama A&M three and out and got the ball back in their possession quickly.

AJ Gates got the next drive underway for the Hornets with a 9-yard carry on the first drive of the possession. Then, on 2nd & 1, Marcus Harris broke free for a 17-yard run, taking the ball all the way down to the A&M 29-yard line. After a run for no gain and a loss of three on second down, Hornets QB Damon Stewart connected with Kisean Johnson 19-yards and a crucial third-down conversion for the Hornets.

After a few short passes and runs, the Hornets drive stalled on the A&M 9-yard line, and Jayden John converted a 26-yard field goal, giving Alabama State the lead for the second time of the afternoon.

Alabama A&M finally got their offense going late in the second quarter, driving the ball down the field looking to take the lead for the first time of the game. After a Xavier Lankford pass to Bryson Clark for 10-yards and a Bulldogs first down, Lankford then found 12-yards and another Bulldogs first down who were quickly all the way to the Hornets 45-yard line. Then, on 2nd & 10, Lankford found Cameron Young on the left side of the field who jumped and juked his way down the field with some impressive moves into the end zone for the second A&M touchdown of the day. However, an illegal blindside block called on A&M negated the touchdown and brought them all the way back to their own 46-yard line.

Lankford connected with A&M WR Donovan Eaglin for 15-yards on 2nd & 19 setting up a short third down play for the Bulldogs. However, Lankford’s third down pass fell incomplete, and now A&M was faced with a similar situation as the Hornets did on their last possession. A&M was facing a 4th & 4 on their own 39-yard line, and they to, just like the Hornets, elected to go for it late in the first half. A&M QB Xavier Lankford found an open Terrell Gardner on the left side of the field who made one move and then took it to the house, giving the Bulldogs their first lead of the game.

Now down 14-10 late in the first half, Alabama State had the option to take a knee and go into halftime or try just a few plays to try and get into field goal range. Damon Stewart’s first down pass was completed to Ja’Won Howell for 14-yards to the A&M 47-yard line, setting up for one final play of the half for the Hornets.

Stewart dropped back to pass and heaved one into the end zone looking for a rare Hail Mary... and that’s exactly what he got!

Kisean Johnson came down with the Hail Mary in the end zone, giving the Hornets a 17-14 lead at the half.

HALFTIME

Alabama State - 17

Alabama A&M - 14

THIRD QUARTER

Alabama State began the second half with the ball after receiving the kickoff to begin the second half. Looking to expand on their lead, Damon Stewart and the offense took the field for the first time of the half. After a short run on first down and a rush for no gain on second down, Stewart connected with WR Isaiah Scott for 10-yards on third down, but Alabama A&M LB Xavier Billingsley ripped the ball out of Scott’s hands forcing a defensive turnover and getting the Bulldogs offense on the field quickly in the second half.

After the turnover, the Bulldogs were looking to retake the lead for the second time of the game. Facing a 3rd & 6 on the Alabama State 18-yard line, Xavier Lankford was sacked for a loss of 12-yards, forcing a field-goal attempt from Victor Barbosa. However, Barbosa’s kick was blocked and taken 53-yards the other way into the end zone by James Burgess for the second Alabama State special teams touchdown of the day.

Now down 24-14, Alabama A&M had to get something going on offense to get back into the game. Lankford and the Bulldog offense took the field and started to slowly move their way into Hornet territory. After a third down conversion that saw Xavier Lankford find Jacolby Hewitt for 14-yards down to the Alabama State 38-yard line, the Bulldogs were sitting good with a 1st & 10 halfway through the 3rd quarter. After a short run on first down and an incomplete pass on second down, Lankford’s third down pass was intercepted by the Hornets, ending the Bulldogs momentum on their drive.

The Hornets had a chance to extend their lead, but a 9-play drive that only went 34-yards ended in a punt back to Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs got the ball back on their own 25-yard line once again looking to cut into the Hornets lead. Ryan Morrow took an 11-yard carry for a first down before a Lankford incomplete pass on second down. After a short Morrow run on second down, Lankford completed a short pass on third down, leaving the Bulldogs with a critical fourth down attempt on their own 41-yard line. Looking at a 4th & 5 in their own territory, A&M needed to convert on a critical play in the game, but saw a Xavier Lankford pass fall incomplete and a turnover on downs for the Bulldogs.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

Alabama State - 24

Alabama A&M - 14

FOURTH QUARTER

Beginning the fourth quarter with the ball in their possession, Alabama State faced a 1st & 20 on their own 49-yard line after a holding was called on 1st & 10. After an incomplete pass and a short Dematrius Davis run on second down, Damon Stewart connected with Davis for 22-yards and a first down on 3rd & 16. Then, after a 6-yard run and two incompletions, Alabama State faced a 36-yard field goal from Jayden John. However, John’s kick missed the uprights, and the Hornets were unable to extend their lead after the Bulldogs turnover.

Down 24-14 with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs began their next drive on their own 26-yard line. After back to back Xavier Lankford completions, the Bulldogs were quickly up to their own 44-yard line. Then, after two short passes and an incompletion, A&M faced yet another fourth down that they were going for at the Alabama State 48-yard line. Xavier Lankford took the fourth down carry for 10-yards and a huge Bulldog first down to keep the drive alive for A&M. However, just two plays later, a forced Xavier Lankford fumble forced by Cali Jackson was recovered by Amon Scarbrough and the Hornets, putting the ball back in their possession.

With 9:27 remaining in the game, the Hornets were looking to take a lot of time off the clock after forcing another turnover, and they did exactly that. Ja’Won Howell took a carry for 21-yards on second down and then took another carry for 7-yards down to the Alabama A&M 41-yard line. After two short runs and al A&M timeout, Damon Stewart connected with McRae Ellington for 30-yards, converting a huge third down for the Hornet offense. Then, after having taken over 4:00 off the clock, Ja’Won Howell took an 8-yard carry into the end zone, effectively ending the game.

After an 11-play drive that took 3:47 off the clock, Alabama A&M turned the ball over on downs, again, turning the ball back over to the Hornets. Deep in their own territory late in the game, the Hornets ran three short plays, and then were tackled in the end zone on the final play of the game for an A&M safety. However, it was too late for the Bulldogs as Alabama State claimed their second consecutive Magic City Classic.

FINAL

Alabama State - 31

Alabama A&M - 16

