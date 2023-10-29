Decomposed body found in freezer

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found near Headland Sunday that was found in a freezer.

“We received a call at 11:37 a.m. and when officers responded they found the body at 296 Bradford Drive,” Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said.

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex, Blankenship said.

He confirmed the body was discovered in a freezer.

Blankenship promised an update when additional information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.