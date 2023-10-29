Advertise
Decomposed body found in freezer



Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found near Headland Sunday that was found in a freezer.

“We received a call at 11:37 a.m. and when officers responded they found the body at 296 Bradford Drive,” Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said.

Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex, Blankenship said.

He confirmed the body was discovered in a freezer.

Blankenship promised an update when additional information becomes available.

