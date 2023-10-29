Pelham Police Officer Elizabeth Minter takes first steps since being struck by vehicle

These last several months have been a challenge to say the least, but many blessings have come from it. I have had more surgeries replacing all of the ligaments in my left leg, and I will have more surgeries ahead of me addressing other issues. But through all of this I have gained even more appreciation for the time I have with the people I love.

This week held some exciting moments because it was the first time I’ve been able to stand up since getting hit by the drunk driver on July 1st. While I still don’t remember everything from that night, there have been some huge steps forward on this long road to recovery. I’m thankful to God for preserving my life that night so that I can continue to be with my family, and hopefully make a difference in my community.

I’m extremely thankful for the other first responders on scene that terrible night, surgeons and medical personnel at UAB, home health medical care and therapy, transportation services, and the amazing team of physical therapists at Therapy South. I still am in awe of my family, friends, brothers and sisters in blue, church family, community, volunteers, and neighbors who have stepped in to help me, my kids, and my fiancé through this process. Thank you!