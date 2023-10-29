Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pelham Police Officer Elizabeth Minter takes first steps since being struck by vehicle

Pelham Police Officer Elizabeth Minter
Pelham Police Officer Elizabeth Minter(Pelham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Months after being struck by a vehicle and sustaining multiple significant injuries, Pelham Police Officer Elizabeth Minter has taken her first steps!

In a post shared online by the Pelham Police Department, Minter is seen walking and taking steps for the first time. Minter, who was struck by an impaired driver on July 1, shared the following statement below:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
The Fairview Farmer’s Market is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on...
West Montgomery farmers market moves to temporary new location

Latest News

One Montgomery woman is celebrating a life dedicated to excellent service, and the gift of life...
Honoring the life of Ms. Romay Davis
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is weighing in on Halloween safety.
CrimeStoppers weigh in on Halloween candy safety
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says prescriptions left sitting around the house are...
Alabama attorney general talks dangers of unneeded prescriptions left in home
Saturday was one of two days throughout the year when people are encouraged to rid their homes...
Alabama attorney general talks dangers of unneeded prescriptions left in home