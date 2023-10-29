Pelham Police Officer Elizabeth Minter takes first steps since being struck by vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Months after being struck by a vehicle and sustaining multiple significant injuries, Pelham Police Officer Elizabeth Minter has taken her first steps!
In a post shared online by the Pelham Police Department, Minter is seen walking and taking steps for the first time. Minter, who was struck by an impaired driver on July 1, shared the following statement below:
