1 in custody after Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee hit by vehicle

An investigation is underway after a member of the Montgomery Fire/Rescue department was struck...
An investigation is underway after a member of the Montgomery Fire/Rescue department was struck by a vehicle while helping the victim of a separate wreck, according to the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a member of the Montgomery Fire/Rescue department was struck by a vehicle while helping the victim of a separate wreck, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded around 6:50 p.m. Sunday to the area of East Edgemont Avenue and Wilmington Road on reports of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle.

MFR officials have since identified the victim as Lt. J.W. McMicken, who suffered life-threatening injuries. Another victim, identified only as a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver whose vehicle hit the MFR member was not injured, MPD confirmed, but was taken into custody and any charges are pending.

A Montgomery police vehicle was also damaged during the collision.

No other details were immediately available as the investigation continues.

