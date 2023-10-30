Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother, WAFF reports.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, two other people are dead from what started as a domestic incident Sunday night and turned into a murder-suicide.

The boy was shot while trying to save his mother, Terry said. An officer at the scene said the boy may lose his hand as a result of his injuries.

The boy’s family is with him at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
First Alert 12
First Alert: Cold front brings big changes to Alabama
Saturday was one of two days throughout the year when people are encouraged to rid their homes...
Alabama attorney general talks dangers of unneeded prescriptions left in home
Detective Tanisha Pughsley was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2020. The Peace Garden honors her...
New ‘Peace Garden’ dedicated to slain MPD officer, ASU alumna
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual...
Court arguments on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the ‘insurrection’ clause begin
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man to appear in court on hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
FILE - A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca,...
Cornell University sends police to Jewish center after violent, antisemitic messages posted online
2021 file photo of a large wildfire in the Alpine community of Talladega County. (SOURCE: AFC)
Dry, breezy weather makes for dangerous Alabama wildfire conditions