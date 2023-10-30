Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Day 4: Jury continues to deliberate in LaJeromeny Brown capital murder trial

LaJeromeny Brown trial in jury deliberations after two days of testimony and arguments
LaJeromeny Brown trial in jury deliberations after two days of testimony and arguments
By Javon Williams and D'Quan Lee
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The jury on the LaJeromey Brown murder trial is continuing to deliberate Monday for day four as they were unable to come to a verdict Friday.

Brown is on trial for allegedly shooting and killing Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III in 2019 during a sting operation.

On the first day of the trial, the jury heard opening arguments before hearing from multiple former and current officers who were involved in the sting operation. The jury also heard from the lead investigator on the case who presented photos of the scene and the gun that belonged to Brown.

During the second day of trial, the jury heard from Brown himself who said he never knew it was the police he was shooting at. He said he thought he was being robbed because he only saw a silhouette and never saw a face or a vest that said police. He concluded his statement with an apology to Clardy’s family as well as his own.

On Day 3 of the trial, deliberations continued as the jury asked the judge to re-read the qualifications of capital murder. If they decide not to convict Brown of Capital Murder, he could be convicted of lesser charges of felony murder or manslaughter.

During the two days of evidence and testimony, the jury heard from other Huntsville STAC agents, saw body camera footage and even heard a surprising testimony from LaJeromeny Brown himself.

If convicted of capital murder, Brown could face life in prison and possibly the death penalty. If the jury believes that Brown did not have the intent to kill Clardy, they could find him guilty of felony murder which holds a life sentence in prison or manslaughter which means he could serve between 2 to 20 years in prison.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
First Alert 12
First Alert: Cold front brings big changes to Alabama
Saturday was one of two days throughout the year when people are encouraged to rid their homes...
Alabama attorney general talks dangers of unneeded prescriptions left in home
Detective Tanisha Pughsley was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2020. The Peace Garden honors her...
New ‘Peace Garden’ dedicated to slain MPD officer, ASU alumna
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty

Latest News

David Jackson with the Alabama Forestry Commission discusses the latest drought and wildfire...
Alabama dealing with droughts, wildfire risks - What is a fire alert?
Just in the last week, the Alabama Forestry Commission worked 111 wildfires that scorched more...
Dry, breezy weather makes for dangerous Alabama wildfire conditions
Lane closure generic
Lanes closed on I-85 SB and NB due to downed power lines in Auburn
Leadership Montgomery Torchbearers held a ceremony Saturday dedicating their new Peace Garden...
New ‘Peace Garden’ dedicated to slain MPD officer, ASU alumna