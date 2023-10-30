Dead teen’s dad confessed weeks before his body was found: Sources

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland Police may have botched a death investigation several weeks before the discovery of a decomposed body.

According to sources, Michael Shane Halstead alerted those officers that he abandoned his son’s remains in a non-working freezer. Yet, officers failed to find them when they searched his former home, multiple sources confirm.

Halstead, 44, and his 43-year-old wife, Karen, moved from Headland in September following the death of their son, 19-year-old Logan Halstead, who suffered ongoing medical issues, including spinal bifida.

Investigators charged them with Corpse Abuse on Sunday after new residents discovered the remains.

Then, on October 11, Halstead notified officers of what happened.

According to multiple sources, Headland police went to his previous residence along Henry County Road 13 and inspected the freezer. They failed to find Logan’s body that, according to court testimony, was shrouded in tarps and blankets, with the remains placed in a cardboard box.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said that Halstead claimed to have suffered a manic episode and couldn’t recall how his son got into the freezer.

On the same day he confessed to placing the body, Dothan Police arrested Mr. Halstead. They jailed him for ten days because he failed to show up for court on domestic violence charges, Major Will Glover confirmed.

He said that Dothan officers were not involved in the freezer search.

Headland Police Chief Mark Jones did not respond immediately to telephone calls and text messages.

During a court hearing on Monday, Halstead testified his wife had nothing to do with disposing of their son’s body.

Blankenship said the investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges.

District Judge Derek Peterson set bond at $175,000 each for Mr. and Mrs. Halstead.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources took custody of the couple’s two other children who are twins.

