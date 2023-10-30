Advertise
The details behind this week’s cold blast

The season’s first frost and freeze are likely for much of Alabama
Much of Alabama will drop to near or below 32 degrees once or twice this week.
Much of Alabama will drop to near or below 32 degrees once or twice this week.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first blast of truly cold air is on its way to Alabama this week. Many cities across Central and South Alabama will experience their coldest temperatures since middle or late March!

The current forecast is calling for lows to fall into the lower and middle 30s both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. I’d lean more towards lower 30s for most of Central Alabama, with mid-30s in South Alabama.

Since it will be breezy Tuesday night it will be difficult to get frost development. However, widespread frost is likely Wednesday night as the wind relaxes.

Thursday night will also be in the 30s. Much of the area will stay in the middle to upper 30s as opposed to flirting with the freezing mark.

You'll need to consider several things with respect to this week's cold blast.
You'll need to consider several things with respect to this week's cold blast.

With frost and a possible freeze in many places it’s important to be prepared. This includes making sure your home and vehicles are ready for cold of this magnitude.

I recommend checking your home’s heating system to ensure it’s functioning properly, covering windows if they let in a draft, caulking any cracks or holes around the windows, and keeping all doors inside your home open.

Your vehicle’s tires will likely need some air this week given the temperature forecast. In addition, it’s important to make sure the heat works properly, your brakes are up to speed and your battery is well-off.

It’s highly recommended to bring your pets indoors in this kind of cold. They can safely go back outside during the day as temperatures warm back up!

If you have any plants or vegetation that you want to make it through the week be sure to either cover them up or bring them indoors. Otherwise they will likely be killed with two nights near freezing.

Wind chills will drop into the 20s both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.
Wind chills will drop into the 20s both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

With this particular shot of cold air it’s not just the actual temperatures we’re concerned with in Alabama. With a stiff breeze in place through Wednesday evening the wind chills will be very low as well.

Wednesday morning will be the worst with minimum wind chills in the 20s areawide. Many communities in Central Alabama will have wind chills in the lower and middle 20s!

Fortunately the wind will relax Wednesday night. As a result, wind chills will be a touch more tolerable in the middle and upper 20s. Wind chills should stay above 30 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning!

To give you perspective on this week’s wind chill forecast, consider this: Only twice in 2023 has Montgomery recorded a wind chill below 25 degrees -- both back in January.

Montgomery will likely experience a wind chill below 25 degrees early Wednesday morning. That kind of cold doesn’t happen every November, that’s for sure. Stay warm y’all!

First Alert 12
First Alert: Cold front brings big changes to Alabama

