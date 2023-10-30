Advertise
Dry, breezy weather makes for dangerous Alabama wildfire conditions

2021 file photo of a large wildfire in the Alpine community of Talladega County. (SOURCE: AFC)
2021 file photo of a large wildfire in the Alpine community of Talladega County. (SOURCE: AFC)((SOURCE: AFC))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Drought conditions in Alabama are becoming more concerning. With such dry weather, and the breeze that’s sticking around, fires can start easily and spread quickly, destroying property, damaging land, and it could even get to the point of threatening lives.

Just in the last week, the Alabama Forestry Commission worked 111 wildfires that scorched more than 1,881 acres of forestland across the state.

That’s why the entire state is under a fire alert restricting permits for outdoor burning. Anyone who is caught burning a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may face charges.

October is historically the driest month in Alabama, as November approaches, these drought conditions are only expected to get worse with no sign of significant rain in the forecast.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 1-800-392-5679. For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state or any other forestry-related issues, contact your local AFC office or visit the agency website at www.forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Fire/Totals.aspx.

