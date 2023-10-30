First Alert: Significant temperature changes as October ends

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Major changes arrive later today and tonight as a strong fall cold front pushes across Alabama. Temperatures will be much colder for Halloween and the start of November with the season’s first frost and freeze likely... before that happens we will have one more warm afternoon. Highs will push into the lower 80s for most of the area before colder air starts nudging in this afternoon. Those north and west of Montgomery will see temperatures begin to drop around or just after lunchtime.

Those in the Wiregrass and across south Alabama will be the last to see the colder air, so it’ll be warm all day long down there. The sky will be partly cloudy everywhere today with winds picking up to 10-20 mph.

It will be chilly and dry Halloween evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will thicken late tonight as temperatures continue to drop. A few showers or some drizzly activity will be possible late tonight into Halloween. Otherwise it will be a cloudy Halloween with highs struggling to reach 60°.

Add in a stiff breeze of 10-20 mph and it’ll be a chilly time trick-or-treating. Fortunately any light showers or drizzle will be over by the middle of the afternoon, if we see any at all.

Then comes the truly cold air Halloween night. Lows will plummet into the lower and middle 30s under a clear sky. Pair those temperatures with a strong breeze and wind chills will easily fall into the middle and upper 20s in most places Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It will feel like it's in the 20s Wednesday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The breeziness remains with us Wednesday as highs stay in the upper 50s. An entirely sunny sky won’t help us warm much... another night in the lower to middle 30s Wednesday night will be accompanied by lighter wind speeds.

The result will be widespread frost development. There will likely be areas that reach the freezing mark once or twice during this cold stretch as well. That means it’s time to think about the pets and plants. It’s unlikely to be cold enough to cause pipe issues.

It will turn sharply colder and breezy this week. (WSFA 12 News)

A warming trend ensues starting Thursday as highs reach the lower and middle 60s under a sunny sky. After another night in the 30s Thursday night, temperatures really start to warm up across the state.

Highs are back in the lower 70s Friday with overnight lows in the 40s and lower 50s this weekend. Mid and upper 70s are expected this weekend with mainly sunny skies continuing. There remains no sign of meaningful rain into next week.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.