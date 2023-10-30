Advertise
Lanes closed on I-85 SB and NB due to downed power lines in Auburn

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Both southbound lanes on Interstate 85 between Exit 51 and Exit 57 are closed in Auburn due to downed power lines, according to Auburn Public Safety and Lee County Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Only one lane heading northbound is open in the area.

Traffic is being rerouted at Exit 57 Bent Creek Road heading southbound.

According to Opelika Police Department, traffic is backed up to Exit 60 in Opelika.

Auburn Public Safety is encouraging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

