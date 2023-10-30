Montgomery’s Mr. Gus’ Ristorante closes its doors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, the well-known Greek and Italian eatery said it has seen rising costs of food and labor, as well as the downturn in the economy impact the financial health of the restaurant.

The business thanked customers for their patronage and support over the years.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.