Montgomery’s Mr. Gus’ Ristorante closes its doors

Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.
Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.(WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, the well-known Greek and Italian eatery said it has seen rising costs of food and labor, as well as the downturn in the economy impact the financial health of the restaurant.

The business thanked customers for their patronage and support over the years.

