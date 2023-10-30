Prattville Kindergarten music teacher known as ‘the child whisperer’

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - “PKS is the best!” that’s the saying at Prattville Kindergarten School and parents and administrators’ emphasis that PKS is the best because of its top-notch teachers. Jocelyn Stovall, the music teacher, is one of them.

“The best part about working with kindergartners is every day is a new day. And everything is exciting and new to them,” Stovall said.

Her principal describes the music teacher as the “child whisperer”. Jocelyn Stovall started teaching music 15 years ago but says her love for music started when she was in kindergarten, the same age as her students.

“I’ve been playing piano since I was six and I’ve done lots of different music experiences and so I am able to impart that to kids,” Stovall said. “I want to teach them to have that same joy of music.”

While she teaches her kids about rhythm and sounds, she also tells them to “find their own way and their own tune”.

“The beauty of music is it’s all about self-expression and representing who you are,” she said.

