State Sen. Clay Scofield resigns to become Executive VP of Business Council of Alabama

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - State Senator Clay Scofield, R-Arab is resigning his senate seat over District 9 to become the Executive Vice President of the Business Council of Alabama, says WAFF 48 News newspaper partner, The Advertiser-Gleam.

Sen. Scofield sent the following statement to our newspaper partner:

To the Citizens of Senate District 9,

Thank you. Thank you for taking a chance on a 30-year-old farm boy from Arab, AL, when you first elected me.

Serving you as your State Senator for the past thirteen years has truly been the greatest honor of my life, and I hope that I have made you proud. Every day, I have gotten up and worked hard to make our District and our State the best it can be.

I have chosen to focus on areas that give you and your children a better tomorrow. Areas such as a better business climate, education, infrastructure, and things that improve your quality of life.

We have made great strides in improving Alabama’s beautiful state parks, and we are well on our way to connecting all our citizens to high-speed internet. I have also focused on working with my colleagues to put our state in better fiscal shape than when we found it.

When first elected in 2010, Alabama was in terrible financial shape. Our state was not only broke, it was broken.

With my colleagues and I focusing on common sense reforms such as the Rolling Reserve Act and exercising fiscal restraint, Alabama’s budgets are in much better shape.

We have a lot less debt, and we have more money in savings so that we can better weather the next storm. I am proud of the work that we have accomplished, and I have had the distinct honor of serving with some of the finest people in our state...on both sides of the aisle.

You may have heard that I have resigned from the Senate to become the Executive Vice Pres-ident of the Business Council of Alabama.

This decision was one of the hardest that I have ever had to make, and with any decision of this magnitude, I involved a lot of prayer and talked it over with family and friends.

If I didn’t love serving you, the decision would have been easy. It’s a dream job with an or-ganization whose mission I strongly believe in. I have always supported policies that make Ala-bama more business-friendly because if we have healthy businesses, they can create more high-paying jobs.

As President Ronald Reagan said: “I believe the best social program is a job.” This new job will allow me to continue my mission to make Alabama the most business/job-friendly state in the nation.

It will allow me to continue to work for you and support you in different ways. It will also let me get more business-friendly candidates elected to office and to protect and support the elected officials who are working to make Alabama better.

In closing, I will still be around, and I will still be working hard for you every day. I will work more in Montgomery, but District 9 will still be my home.

I will stay involved in our community and support the many organizations that make our home special. As you all know, we are lucky to live in this special place. Not only is it one of the most beautiful parts of the country, but what truly makes it special is the people.

You are a hard-working, God-fearing, family-loving, and generous people, and you are what has made me want to serve you all these years.

Again, and I cannot say it enough: thank you for letting me be your servant leader, and next time you see me out in the district, please say hello.

With Gratitude,

Clay