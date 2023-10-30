Supporters hope to turn Alabama’s oldest road into a historical tourist attraction

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Alabama’s oldest roads could create a path of future success for tourism in the state.

That’s the goal of members of the Byler Road Steering Committee and some state legislators who support highlighting the road’s historical significance.

Old Byler Road in Tuscaloosa County was the first road in Alabama as designated by the state legislature back in 1819. What remains of the road runs pas the Prewitt Slave Cemetery in northern Tuscaloosa County where 815 to 900 slaves are buried, according to the Prewitt Slave Cemetery Association.

That’s one of the things that was mentioned during a meeting of people seeking to promote Old Byler Road as a statewide tourist attraction.

The Alabama Department of Tourism agree to put up 50 historical markers along a proposed Byler Road Scenic Byway.

If successful, the Byler Road Scenic Byway plan would create a historical path through West Alabama for tourists.

The project would stretch from the Tennessee River in North Alabama to the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa County with other historical sites along the route. It would end near the river on Main Avenue in historic downtown Northport.

“Ultimately, the idea that, man, you’ve got a bunch of folks coming into town and they want tot see all these historical locations, they’re going to spend money,” said Senator Greg Reed who supports the Byler Road Project. “So, it’s going to be an economic benefit for our state, certainly in northwest Alabama.”

The first set of historical markers will go up some time in 2024 with more to come two years after that.

The University of Alabama is working on plans to help promote Old Byler Road as a tourist attraction.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.