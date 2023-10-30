Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two arrested after body found in freezer

The body, which Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said was severely decomposed, was identified as 19-year-old Logan Halstead.
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about 60 miles away in Coffee County.(Henry County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A Headland couple faces Corpse Abuse charges after authorities found their teen’s body in a freezer behind a Headland home on Sunday.

After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about 60 miles away in Coffee County.

They were each charged with one count and placed in the Henry County Jail bond without bond.

The body, which Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said was severely decomposed, was identified as 19-year-old Logan Halstead.

“This incident is a very tragic situation, and our agency is committed to finding out the truth. The investigation is still on going and information will continue to be released as the case progresses,” Blankenship said.

An autopsy is pending.

“I would like to personally thank the Headland Police Department, Dothan Police Department, and Alabama State Troopers for their assistance in the investigation,” Blankenship stated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
First Alert 12
First Alert: Cold front brings big changes to Alabama
Saturday was one of two days throughout the year when people are encouraged to rid their homes...
Alabama attorney general talks dangers of unneeded prescriptions left in home
Detective Tanisha Pughsley was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2020. The Peace Garden honors her...
New ‘Peace Garden’ dedicated to slain MPD officer, ASU alumna
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty

Latest News

David Jackson with the Alabama Forestry Commission discusses the latest drought and wildfire...
Alabama dealing with droughts, wildfire risks - What is a fire alert?
LaJeromeny Brown trial in jury deliberations after two days of testimony and arguments
Day 4: Jury continues to deliberate in LaJeromeny Brown capital murder trial
Just in the last week, the Alabama Forestry Commission worked 111 wildfires that scorched more...
Dry, breezy weather makes for dangerous Alabama wildfire conditions
Lane closure generic
Lanes closed on I-85 SB and NB due to downed power lines in Auburn
Leadership Montgomery Torchbearers held a ceremony Saturday dedicating their new Peace Garden...
New ‘Peace Garden’ dedicated to slain MPD officer, ASU alumna