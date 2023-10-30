Two arrested after body found in freezer

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A Headland couple faces Corpse Abuse charges after authorities found their teen’s body in a freezer behind a Headland home on Sunday.

After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about 60 miles away in Coffee County.

They were each charged with one count and placed in the Henry County Jail bond without bond.

The body, which Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said was severely decomposed, was identified as 19-year-old Logan Halstead.

“This incident is a very tragic situation, and our agency is committed to finding out the truth. The investigation is still on going and information will continue to be released as the case progresses,” Blankenship said.

An autopsy is pending.

“I would like to personally thank the Headland Police Department, Dothan Police Department, and Alabama State Troopers for their assistance in the investigation,” Blankenship stated.

