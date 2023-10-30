Youthful offender status denied for 2 Dadeville mass shooting suspects

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallapoosa County judge has struck down youthful offender requests for two of the six suspects accused in Dadeville’s deadly mass shooting earlier this year.

According to court filings, Circuit Judge William Whorton denied youthful offender status for Wilson Lamar Hill Jr. and Willie George Brown Jr.

Hill, 20, and Brown, 19, are both scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 28.

The April birthday party shooting left four people dead and over 30 injured at a local dance studio. All six suspects are charged with reckless murder.

