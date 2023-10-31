Advertise
Blue pumpkin pails on Halloween may signify special needs children

Blue Halloween pumpkin pails may mean the trick-or-treater has special needs.
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In recent years, you may have seen a child carrying a blue candy pail on Halloween. This is a sign that child may have special needs, such as autism.

“A child with special needs may be facing difficulties, such as sensory overload, they may be uncomfortable in their costume, they may be meeting a lot of new people, “said Mary Elizabeth Johns, Easterseals’ director of occupational therapy.

That was the case for Rosalind Crosby’s son, but being exposed to events such as Halloween has helped.

“I think his favorite part about trick-or-treating now, definitely of course like a typical child, is the candy. Me, it’s been great seeing how he reacts to all the different costumes,” said Crosby.

To make sure every child has a great experience, Johns advises those giving out candy to not question it if a child doesn’t say “trick or treat” or “thank you.”

“It hurts their confidence and it makes them feel like they do not belong,” said Johns.

And as for the blue pales, Crosby supports the idea.

“As a parent of a child who lives with special needs I would not be opposed to him carrying a blue bucket to trick or treating,” she said..

While the blue pale is a sign of special needs, Johns says to be prepared to explain that your child may not speak or may not like loud noises or lights.

Johns also acknowledged that it’s important that children on the spectrum be exposed to all events, such as Halloween.

