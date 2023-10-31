Central Alabama trick-or-treat times

CENTRAL ALABAMA, Ala. (WSFA) - As many children gear up for another fun and exciting evening of trick-or-treating, many cities around Central Alabama have put out preferred times for trick-or-treating. WSFA 12 News has compiled a list so you can hit the prime trick-or-treating times in your area!

Alexander City 5-7 p.m.

Andalusia 5:30-8 p.m.

Millbrook ends at 8 p.m.

Montgomery ends at 9 p.m.

Opelika 5-8 p.m.

Prattville 6-8 p.m.

Troy 6-8 p.m.

Don’t see your city on the list? You can email us at newstips@wsfa.com to get it added!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.