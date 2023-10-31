Advertise
Central Alabama trick-or-treat times

Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween!
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CENTRAL ALABAMA, Ala. (WSFA) - As many children gear up for another fun and exciting evening of trick-or-treating, many cities around Central Alabama have put out preferred times for trick-or-treating. WSFA 12 News has compiled a list so you can hit the prime trick-or-treating times in your area!

  • Alexander City 5-7 p.m.
  • Andalusia 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Millbrook ends at 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery ends at 9 p.m.
  • Opelika 5-8 p.m.
  • Prattville 6-8 p.m.
  • Troy 6-8 p.m.

Don’t see your city on the list? You can email us at newstips@wsfa.com to get it added!

