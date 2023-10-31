Advertise
Drought affecting Alabama farmers

Flash drought conditions have caused damage to crops.
Flash drought conditions have caused damage to crops.(WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has 8.3 million acres of farmland with around 38,000 farms in operation. The drought has affected many of them, especially in central Alabama.

“Compared to north Alabama, obviously it just had some dry weather recently in the last 30 days or so, but they have received more rains throughout the summer,” said Kris Balkcom, a state peanut specialist with Auburn University.

The lack of rain came with a struggle, especially for farmers growing peanuts.

Alabama is the third highest-producing peanut state in the country. But Balkcom says the harvest is smaller than usual this year.

“We may drop to 3,000, 2,900 pounds to the acre,” said Balkon. That is compared to the 3,400 pounds per acre just last year.

Balkcom reminds consumers that poor harvest years affect farmers’ wallets, so they ask that you try and support your local farmers as much as possible.

“One of the biggest things I would say is to be able to realize what goes into producing crops, and it’s just not as easy as what you would think when you walk to the grocery store and pick up those products,” said Balkon.

Cotton was also one of the Alabama crops most affected by the drought.

You can show your support for our peanut farmers this week The National Peanut Festival starts Friday in Dothan. It’s a way to honor local farmers. The festival runs through Nov. 12.

