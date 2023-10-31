First Alert: Chilly afternoons and very cold nights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Major changes have arrived thanks to yesterday’s strong fall cold front that pushed across Alabama. Temperatures will be much colder for the next few days as a result!

There are also some light passing showers and drizzly activity this morning behind the front. Once we get to 1-2 p.m. this afternoon it will be dry everywhere. Still, skies will likely remain mainly cloudy throughout your Halloween with highs barely eclipsing 60 degrees.

Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening. It will also be breezy. (WSFA 12 News)

Add in a northwesterly breeze of 10-20 mph and it’ll be a chilly time trick-or-treating later today. Then comes the truly cold air tonight. Lows will plummet into the lower to middle 30s under mainly clear skies.

Pair those temperatures with a strong breeze of 10-20 mph and wind chills will easily fall into the 20s across all of Central and South Alabama tonight into early tomorrow morning.

We'll have three straight nights in the 30s starting tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

The 10-20 mph breeze remains with us all day tomorrow with highs staying chilly in the upper 50s. An entirely sunny sky won’t help it feel much warmer. Everyone will drop into the lower 30s tomorrow night as the wind relaxes.

The result will be widespread frost development. Many will see their first freeze of the season early Thursday morning as well with those lower 30s. Given the very cold forecast over the next couple of nights it’s time to think about the pets, plants, vehicles, and your home’s heating system. It won’t be cold enough to cause pipe issues.

Elevated fire concerns will be with us today and tomorrow as the drought combines with very low humidity and breezy conditions. (WSFA 12 News)

The breeze and very low humidity that we’ll have over the next couple of days will combine with the ongoing drought to create critical fire weather conditions. Please avoid outdoor burning and throwing anything that can ignite outside as fires will spread easily and quickly.

A warming trend ensues starting Thursday as highs reach the middle 60s under sunny skies. After a night in the middle to upper 30s Thursday night, temperatures really start to warm up across the state.

Temperatures warm up considerably this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs are back around 70 degrees on Friday with mid-70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will warm up as well with lows in the mid-40s Friday night and lower 50s both Saturday night and Sunday night. Mostly sunny skies will continue with only a slight chance of rain Monday into Tuesday.

