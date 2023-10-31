Halloween spending expected to reach record levels

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The yards are decorated, the candy is bought, and the costumes are ready for a night of trick or treating! More Americans than ever are celebrating Halloween this year and spending a record-breaking amount of money on the holiday!

According to the National Retail Federation, total Halloween spending is expected to reach $12.2 billion in 2023. That works out to $108.24 per person on average for Halloween candy, décor, cards, and costumes.

$4.1 billion of that is expected to go towards costumes; $3.9 billion will be spent on decorations; $3.6 billion is going to buy candy.

The most popular for kids this year are Spiderman, a princess, and a ghost.

