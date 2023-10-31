Advertise
Jury heading into third day of deliberations in LaJeromeny Brown Capital Murder trial
By Margo Gray
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison county jury will have another day to deliberate after not reaching a verdict for a second day.

After spending hours reviewing evidence and testimony, the jury adjourned around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The jury is weighing whether to find 45-year-old LaJeromeny Brown guilty or innocent of capital murder in the shooting death of Huntsville STAC Agent, Officer Billy Clardy III.

On Friday, during an eight hour deliberation the jury asked for clarification on requirements for a capital murder conviction and the definition of intent.

The state has the burden of proof for a capital murder conviction, showing Brown intended to kill Officer Clardy.

The defense team drilled that into the head of the jury from their opening statements in an attempt to spare Brown from a death sentence.

Brown took the stand in his own defense to tell the courtroom, he did not intend to kill anyone on December 6, 2019.

Brown admitted for the court, that he went to a Levert Street home to do a drug deal to sell 100lbs of marijuana. However, he told jurors he felt he was being robbed and fired his gun in self-defense. He made sure to mention that the officer’s never identified themselves. Brown apologized to the Clardy family and to his own family, expressing remorse for his actions.

Meantime, prosecutors say this case is straight-forward.

State attorneys say Brown knew exactly what he was doing and needs to be found guilty of capital murder.

The jury has three options to weigh, a capital murder conviction which carries a life sentence or the death penalty, felony murder which carries a life sentence or manslaughter which comes with a two to twenty year prison sentence.

