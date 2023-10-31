Montgomery’s Halloween weather extremes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Halloween occurs during a time of year that is known for weather ups and downs in Alabama. Late October can bring a wide range of weather to the state, including thunderstorms, cold, heat, and even snow.

And Montgomery has had all of those things on Halloween. Dating back to 1948 the city has seen really wet Halloweens, really dry Halloweens and even a snowy Halloween!

Montgomery has seen pretty much every type of weather on Halloween. (Climate Central)

It wasn’t much, but back in 1993 Montgomery had snowflakes flying on Halloween. The snow didn’t officially pile up enough to measure, so it goes down in the record book as a “trace” of snow.

I’d be willing to bet most folks didn’t know Montgomery, Alabama, has seen snow before November!

That Halloween also happens to be the coldest we’ve seen with a high of only 42 degrees! The low that day fell all the way down to 29°F!

In 1993 Montgomery recorded a trace of snow. (WSFA 12 News)

The wettest Halloween in Montgomery happened back in 1967. That Halloween saw a whopping 1.60″ of rain accumulate -- not ideal for trick-or-treating, that’s for sure!

The wettest stretch of Halloweens occurred back in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Of the seven Halloweens to occur between 1956 and 1962 five of them featured at least some rainfall.

Since the turn of the century only five Halloweens have been wet. More times than not Halloween is a dry holiday, which isn’t surprising given that October is notoriously dry in Alabama.

Most Halloweens of late have been typical in the 70s during the day and 40s to 50s at night. (WSFA 12 News)

The city’s warmest Halloween was only a handful of years ago in 2016 when we hit 90 degrees. Montgomery also reached 90 degrees on Halloween back in 1984.

Most Halloweens feature highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s or 50s -- typical for the end of October.

There are really no temperature patterns on Halloween. Some years it’s warm, some it’s mild, some it’s a bit chilly. More times than not, though, it’s leaning closer to the mild and warm side of the spectrum.

