MPS leaders request property tax renewal election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A property tax renewal is one step closer to being on the 2024 ballot for Montgomery County voters.

On Monday, the Montgomery Public Schools board voted to request an ad valorem renewal election.

“We cannot afford to not pass this. That’s absolutely true,” said Superintendent Melvin Brown.

The superintendent said the school system would lose roughly $10.5 million if voters let the current ad valorem tax expire.

The tax was originally passed in 2004. While the economy has changed, he said he hopes voters continue to invest in area schools.

Brown said the money benefits both the Montgomery and Pike Road school systems.

“We would be a team, if you will, with this going onto the ballot,” said Brown.

This property tax is set at 3.5 mills and is already being paid by residents.

School leaders stress this is not a tax increase, but rather an effort to maintain funding they already rely on.

“You do have things that break, and as you know, you do have stuff that needs to be replaced. Desks and all of those things,” said MPS Chief Financial Officer Arthur Watts.

The funds will also pay for operational expenses and instructional services. He listed tutoring as an example.

Going forward, MPS plans to send a petition alongside this vote to the county commission to get this on the 2024 ballot.

Election Day will be Nov. 5, 2024.

