Multi-vehicle crash cleared, Highway 231 SB lanes reopen

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 at Pike County 3304 are cleared and open to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the road for hours, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

The scene is now clear and the roadway is back open.

ALEA says the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lanes remained blocked for just over three hours.

It is unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

