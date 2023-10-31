Multi-vehicle crash cleared, Highway 231 SB lanes reopen

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 at Pike County 3304 are cleared and open to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the road for hours, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

The scene is now clear and the roadway is back open.

ALEA says the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lanes remained blocked for just over three hours.

It is unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.