Multi-vehicle crash shuts Highway 231 SB in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 at Pike County 3304 are currently closed after a multi-vehicle crash, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

Details are limited but ALEA says the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lanes will remain blocked for an undetermined about of time.

It is unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries. Updates will be provided as the situation develops.

