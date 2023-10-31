Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

No. 8 Alabama looks to stay perfect in SEC play against No. 13 LSU

The Crimson Tide will try to avenge their loss to the Tigers from a season ago
The Crimson Tide will try to avenge their loss to the Tigers from a season ago
The Crimson Tide will try to avenge their loss to the Tigers from a season ago(WBRC)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday is a big day for the University of Alabama’s head football coach, Nick Saban as he celebrates his birthday, but it marks an even bigger day for the Crimson Tide. Come Saturday night the Tide will face off against No. 13 LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Both teams are fresh off a bye week, fighting for a spot in Atlanta for the Southeastern Conference title game. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide last season in walk-off fashion, 32-31. No. 8 Alabama will look to stay perfect in SEC play.

“This game has always had significance in the consequence of your season,” Saban said. “So, the first thing you got to do is win your division and that’s what we’re really trying to focus on.”

The Crimson Tide and Tigers kick off Saturday night at 6:45 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFR officials have identified the victim as Lt. J.W. McMicken, who suffered life-threatening...
1 in custody after Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee hit by vehicle
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Much of Alabama will drop to near or below 32 degrees once or twice this week.
The details behind this week’s cold blast
Lane closure generic
Lanes closed on I-85 SB due to downed power lines in Auburn

Latest News

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Week 10 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced
The Fever Athlete of the Week nominees for week 10 have been announced.
Week 10 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
The Alabama State Hornets defeated Alabama A&M to win their second consecutive Magic City...
Alabama State finishes on top at Magic City Classic