Surgery ‘went well’ for boy shot protecting mother from boyfriend, police say

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday morning, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said the 10-year-old boy who was shot while trying to protect his mother during a murder-suicide is out of surgery and doing well.

Cayson McClung was treated at UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and police confirmed the doctors were able to save his arm.

McClung was injured Sunday night after his mother, Ashley McClung, and her boyfriend Adam Narmore, got into an argument which ended with Narmore shooting her and Cayson before turning the gun on himself. The shooting happened at Park Place Apartments in Sheffield. Ashley McClung, 38, and Narmore, 40, died on the scene.

Bank Independent has set up a Good Samaritan account for Cayson. People interested in donating can donate at any Bank Independent location or mail a donation to Bank Independent P.O. Box 5000 Sheffield, AL 35660.

All funds will be made available to him.

The investigation remains ongoing.

